DWTS Recap: Double Elimination On Villains Night

Disney Villains Night on Dancing With The Stars is always a fan favorite but unfortunately it also meant that two stars were sent home this week.

Celebrities like Jimmie Allen, Iman Shumpert, Oliva Jayde and Jojo Siwa once again took their skills to the dance floor in the form of some of Disney’s most iconic evil-doers. Unfortunately the night didn’t end so well for 90210’s Brian Austin Green and Matt James of Bachelor fame. Both men were sent home leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kenya Moore moving on.

The remaining contestants will take on new dances in the spirit of ‘Grease’ next week. Don’t miss Dancing With The Stars Mondays at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.