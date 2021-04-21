Earth Friendly Ideas For Kids of All Ages

Earth day should be celebrated every day and there are ways that even our tiniest tots can help protect the planet. Parenting and Lifestyle Expert Aly Lloyd has rounded up the best earth-friendly products for infants and kids to make life a little easier for everyone.

Comotomo Bottles are not only Eco-friendly but they’re smart too. Lloyd says the bottle’s dual air-vents prevent colic and have a wide neck design for cleaning. They’re also heat-resistant and safe for microwave and dishwasher use. Comotomo bottles come in two sizes and are available for purchase on Amazon.

Speaking of drinking, FunTops by Precidio make drinking easy for kids and are environmentally friendly too. They’re reusable and perfect for on the go, lunch boxes or picnics. Purchase them on Amazon or at DrinkInTheBox.com. From sipping to straws, Wondersip Straws are not only reusable, but they’re the only straws that click open so you can clean it. They’re BPA free and available online at Wondersip.com.

Moms and dads who are in search of natural wipes that are good for the environment and good for your skin will enjoy using Niki’s Wipes. They’re the first 100-percent natural baby wipe made with manuka honey and coconut oil and they’re alcohol free and hypoallergenic too.

If diapers are a regular part of your every day, make ordering them quick and easy with Dyper. They offer sizes ranging from newborn to extra large and come in neatly packed biodegradable D2W bags. Month to month subscriptions are available starting at $68, with delivery every four weeks.

And finally, something for the big kids at home. Britannica has an all new kid’s Encyclopedia and it’s perfect for any curious kid. Your child can learn more about the ozone layer, the renaissance and even the planet. The 424-page book has a wealth of knowledge to satisfy all curious minds.