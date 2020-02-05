East Syracuse Chevrolet Returns To The Annual Auto Expo

The Syracuse Auto Show returns beginning February 6, and East Syracuse Chevrolet will once again showcase some of their favorites this year.

Owner Gino Barbuto, along with his team, prides themselves on great service even after the sale and separates himself from the other dealers in town through the key advantage program, he says.

“With every new vehicle that we sell, you get a five year 100,000 mile power train warranty which covers all your major expenses,” Barbuto adds.

Some of Chevrolet’s favorites will be on display at the Oncenter including the 2020 Chevy Blazer. The Blazer which has made a triumphant return after spending some time off the market is a five passenger vehicle with front wheel drive, advanced safety technology and a bold and sophisticated look.

You can visit East Syracuse Chevrolet at the 112th Annual Syracuse Auto Expo beginning Thursday, February 6th. Tickets are available at the Oncenter box office during the show. Veterans, active military and first-responders are all free on opening day. For more information visit AutoExpoSyracuse.com.