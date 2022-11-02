(WSYR-TV) — The passion to help others burns deep in volunteer firefighters.

That’s what drives the East Syracuse Fire Department’s “Burn Run” every year. They’ll do it again this Sunday.

Paul Knierman and Jim Ennis share information about the upcoming Burn Run, hosted by the East Syracuse Fire Department and the Burn Foundation of CNY, which supports burn survivors around the community.

The event is held annually to assist survivors and their families. The money raised from this event will go toward their other events, such as a Burn Camp in the Summer, where survivors can bond with others who understand their struggles. Jim Ennis says this is a tremendous chance to get children survivors from across CNY to be kids again. Firefighters run this event every year as they share their dedication for health and fitness in the fire service.

The run will be held at the East Syracuse Fire Department, at 148 Sanders Creek Parkway, East Syracuse, NY 13057.

To learn more about the Burn Run or to register, you can visit TheBurnRun.org.

You can also register on site the morning of the race, but please bring a credit card, as they do not accept cash.