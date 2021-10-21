East Syracuse Minoa’s Dr. DeSiato Awarded Superintendent of the Year

East Syracuse Minoa Superintendent Dr. Donna DeSiato was named 2021-22 New York State Superintendent of the Year by the New York State Council of School Superintendents.

She has been working in the district since 2005 and DeSiato says it is an honor to work among the different leaders and staff that make up the school community. “While I’m being recognized as the superintendent, our accomplishments are really about building partnerships within the school and a better education which is all teamwork.”

Dr. DeSiato will now represent New York as The Council’s nominee for National Superintendent of the Year, awarded by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA). DeSiato joined ESM in 2005 after spending the building blocks of her career as a teacher, vice-principal, principal, director, and assistant superintendent in Syracuse City Schools.