Onondaga County's Daily COVID-19 Briefing at 3 p.m.
Easter Fun For The Whole Family With Ideas From Play2Learn

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Easter Sunday is going to look a little different this year for many of us and regardless of how your spending the holiday, one teacher says there is plenty to do right at home.

Kelly Vincentini is the founder of Play2Learn in Baldwinsville and says while social gatherings and community egg hunts may be off limits this year, family friendly fun is so manageable. Here are a few of Kelly’s ideas:

  • Glow-in-the-dark egg hunt with glow sticks or tealights into plastic eggs 
  • Exercise egg hunt with exercises written on notes inside egg 
  • Scavenger egg hunt with clues written in eggs and lead to their baskets  

Other ideas include; Easter egg stamping, nature egg collages, Easter salt dough ornaments (flour,salt,water), bunny pancakes, quesadillas with Easter cookie cutters, Easter egg snack and lunch trays too.

Play2Learn also invites you to their own remote learning opportunity. On Fridays at 10am, follow along with them on Facebook for story time at Facebook.com/Play2LearnTot.

You can also find them on the web at Play2LearnTot.com.

