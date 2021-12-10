Easy Holiday Entertaining Tips From Parker Wallace

If you’re looking for the ingredients for an easy holiday gathering, best-selling cookbook Author Parker Wallace has some great ideas for you.

Parker, who is also the founder of Parker’s Plate serves up an easy guide for throwing fun holiday celebrations to inspire anyone to try something new. If you’re looking to turn your regular gathering into a party that everyone will love, look no further than her family-friendly tips.

From tasty Kentucky Fried Chicken to fondue and even drinks too, Parker has something for everyone. To learn more about how she can help you with your next holiday gathering, visit her online at TipsOnTV.com.