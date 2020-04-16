Easy Leftover Easter Candy Fudge

Directions:

1. In a microwave-safe bowl, add chocolate chips then pour sweetened condensed milk over it. Microwave on high for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes.

2. Stir hot chocolate and sweetened condensed milk until smooth

3. Add marshmallows and stir only until evenly distributed. The marshmallows will puff slightly because of the chocolate mixture is warm. Don’t over mix. Over mixing will cause the marshmallows to dissolve.

4. Line an 8 x 8-inch pan with wax or parchment paper. Place 1/2 the mini chocolate eggs in the bottom of the pan. Pour the fudge mixture over the top and smooth out and place remaining mini eggs on top.

5. Chill until set (about 30-45 minutes), then cut into pieces and enjoy.