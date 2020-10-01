Easy Make-At-Home Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp is an easy way to enjoy the apple season and you can make it from scratch at home too. So head out, pick your favorite apples and head back into the kitchen to serve up this sweet treat.

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cups of all purpose flour (spooned and leveled)
  • 1/4 cups of packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar
  • 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold, cut into small cubes
  • 1 cup of old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 3 pounds of apples, like Empire, Gala cored and cut into chunks
  • 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  2. In a large bowl — mix flour — brown sugar — salt and 2 tablespoons of sugar
  3. Cut butter into flour using two knives –then add oats and use hands to toss
  4. In another large bowl, toss apples, lemon juice, cinnamon and 1/2 cup of sugar
  5. Transfer to shallow baking dish and sprinkle with topping mixture
  6. Bake until golden and bubbling about 55 minutes

