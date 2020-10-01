Easy Make-At-Home Apple Crisp

Despite being cancelled back in May because of COVID-19, the Blackbird Film Festival is back in action this weekend but with a different approach.

The free event has transitioned into a drive-in festival called Sunset Cinema. It'll be at the newly built Greek Peak Mountain House outdoor theater in Cortland. From Thursday, October 1st through Sunday, October 4th you can enjoy over 80 films safely from the comfort of your own vehicle. Masks will need to be worn when leaving their parking spot.