(WSYR-TV) — Fridays can be the perfect day of the week to bake a sweet, chocolate-filled treat. NewsChannel 9’s Melissa Thorne baked a chocolate fudge pie using just a few simple ingredients listed below:
Fudge Pie
3 ounces unsweetened chocolate (I use Baker’s unsweetened chocolate)
¾ cup butter
1 ½ cup sugar
3 beaten eggs
¾ cup flour
1 tsp. vanilla
Melt chocolate & butter
Put all the ingredients in a large bowl and beat with a hand mixer until well blended. Bake in a small pie plate at 375 degrees for 23 or 24 minutes. Center will be soft. Serve with ice cream. Enjoy!