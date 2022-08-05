(WSYR-TV) — Fridays can be the perfect day of the week to bake a sweet, chocolate-filled treat. NewsChannel 9’s Melissa Thorne baked a chocolate fudge pie using just a few simple ingredients listed below:

Fudge Pie

3 ounces unsweetened chocolate (I use Baker’s unsweetened chocolate)

¾ cup butter

1 ½ cup sugar

3 beaten eggs

¾ cup flour

1 tsp. vanilla

Melt chocolate & butter

Put all the ingredients in a large bowl and beat with a hand mixer until well blended. Bake in a small pie plate at 375 degrees for 23 or 24 minutes. Center will be soft. Serve with ice cream. Enjoy!