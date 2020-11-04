Easy Roast Beef Potluck Rolls

November 5th is ‘National Men Make Dinner Day” and with an easy recipe to make is Ryan Gros also known as ‘The Man with A Pan’ from the NY Beef Council. Ryan shares how to make Roast Beef Roll-ups.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound thinly sliced reduced-sodium deli roast beef

1 package Hawaiian rolls (12 count)

1/4 cup cream-style prepared horseradish

6 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese

1/3 cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon dried parsley leaves

2 teaspoons packed light brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

COOKING:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Coat 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cut rolls in half, horizontally. Place bottom half in prepare baking dish; spread horseradish on cut side. Top with Deli Roast Beef and cheese. Close sandwiches. Using a paring knife, cut into 12 sandwiches.

Combine butter, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, sugar and onion powder in small bowl; mix to combine. Pour butter mixture evenly over prepared sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour to overnight.

Bake sandwiches, uncovered, in 350°F oven 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and rolls are golden brown.