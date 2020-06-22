Easy, Two Ingredient Apple Cups

An easy, simple summer dessert that won’t require sweating over the stove.
Ingredients:
1 can (13 oz) Pillsbury refrigerated flaky cinnamon rolls with buttercream icing
1 1/3 cups more fruit apple pie filling (from 21-oz can), coarsely chopped
Directions:
- Heat oven to 375°F and spray 8 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray and set aside
- Separate dough into 8 rolls and press into and up sides of muffin cups.
- Spoon 2 generous tablespoons pie filling into each dough-lined cup.
- Bake 14 to 18 minutes or until golden brown; cool in pan 5 minutes.
- Transfer icing to small microwavable bowl and microwave for 8-10 seconds or until thin enough to drizzle.
- Place rolls on serving plate; spoon icing over rolls. serve warm.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App