Spring is the time of year during which wild birds return to Central New York.

“If you want song and color in your yard, sure, we want wild birds in our yards” says Matt Kosty, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited. “They’re great for the microenvironment in there. They really help to control bugs and that whole population so yeah, we definitely can do things also to promote them being in our yard this time of year.”

Kosty says attracting nesting birds comes down to providing them with three things: food, shelter, and water.

When it comes to food, Wild Birds Unlimited has a special nesting blend of bird food. It offers all of what the birds need nutritionally, including plenty of calories.

Nesting boxes are similar to birdhouses, but more specific to nesting species of birds.

“The birds would go in there and they actually lay their eggs and their babies fledge out of that box, so if you can provide a nesting box, that’s a huge way to attract them” adds Kosty.

You can also provide nesting materials, such as alpaca wool and fibers, that birds can use to build their nest inside the box.

