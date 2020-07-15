Eating Healthy This Summer

Summer is in full swing and if you’re looking for ways to stay healthy and eat right, Nutritionist Kelly Springer has some great ideas.

One is by enjoying Enlightened Ice Cream products.  A variety of flavors are available, which Kelly says are all delicious.

“I like these because they’re higher in protein and fiber and low in sugars, carbs and fat” says Springer.

Another way we can eat right and help our bodies stay health is by enjoying Lifeway Kefir products.

“It is a probiotic drink and probiotics are good for your digestive health and why that’s important right now is we are in COVID time and this has 12 live and active cultures which are going to help boost our immunity” Springer says.

“The plain is really good” she adds. “You can use it in your smoothies. You can use it with your cereal. You also can use it in a ton of different recipes so it’s really versatile.”

Springer says her nutrition company, Kelly’s Choice, is offering virtual webinars for companies looking to improve workplace wellness among their employees.  They also work directly with individuals.

