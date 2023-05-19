(WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army is one of Central New York’s largest and longest-running non-profits, and yet, like most organizations, they need to keep re-inventing themselves to stay responsive to the community’s needs.

That includes bringing in new blood and new ideas. That’s what Echelon Syracuse is all about: bringing young professionals into their orbit.

Echelon Syracuse is a group of young professionals sharing their passion, talents, and skills to promote the mission of The Salvation Army of Syracuse through fundraising, networking, volunteering, and social events.

Anyone with a desire to further the mission of The Salvation Army can participate.

Upcoming events include a May 27 party deck at Syracuse Mets and a Luke Bryan concert in June for members only.

Membership is just $30 for the year, which grants access to all social and volunteer events.

Learn more at SalvationArmyEchelon.org/chapter/Syracuse.