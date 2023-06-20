(WSYR-TV) — Financial planning is not “one size fits all.”

Recently, Edelman Financial Engines released new research that reveals how many women of color are committed to writing their own financial narratives to create better outcomes than those who came before them.

The report provides insight into the financial goals of women of color, and how employers and financial planners can best support them.

In addition, early insights from a second research report unveil some of the unique financial realities for the LGBTQ+ community along with opportunities for helping the community better manage and build wealth.

Learn more at EdelmanFinancialEngines.com.