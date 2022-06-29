A new local food hub is servicing Central New York this season and beyond. Eden Fresh Network harnesses a unique concept in which farmers and specialty food producers can expand and connect with consumers. The network serves to distribute local food to customers across the area.

Eden Fresh Network meets the unique needs of the community, allowing customers to eat ethically, affordably, and healthily, all while supporting the local farms here in Central New York.

To take part in the network, first create an account on their website. You can then create an order of items of your choosing, or you can choose to have Eden Fresh Network curate an assortment of vegetables for you. Eden Fresh Network delivers twice per week to your home or business, or you can pick up your order at their newly opened distribution center at 1970 W Fayette Street.

Every product is sourced hyper-locally within 65 miles of Syracuse. Eden Fresh Network is comparable to the many delivery services we’ve become accustomed to throughout the last two years. However, Eden Fresh Network directly benefits the farmers within the network.

If you’d like to take part in the network, visit edenfreshnetworkcny.com.