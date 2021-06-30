Education and Our Kids After A Year of Disruption: One Expert Weighs In

When the pandemic disrupted the nation’s schools, many parents, students, and teachers were unprepared for the sudden change in how learning began to unfold. But it also brought unexpected benefits. Author Emily Greene, says there’s a lot to be learned about the educating our children over the last year.

Emily is the author of School, Disrupted: Rediscovering the Joy of Learning in a Pandemic-Stricken World and says that there are steps that everyone can take and apply it to create a better future for our nation’s school. what they learned over the last year, and how to apply it to create a better future for our nation’s school.

She’s inspiring parents to think differently about the future of school and offers practical strategies to help bring back balance and optimism as we all re-imagine a better way to learn.