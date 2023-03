Mark Wood is one of the original members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra collaborating with everyone from Paul McCartney to Celine Dion. His next collaboration hits close to home for us, heading to Auburn to help electrify their symphony.

The Breakout Tour Concert is Tuesday March 14th at Auburn High School starting at 7pm. Tickets are $10 for general admission and Auburn students get in free. You can get your tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/#ticketing and search “Auburn” for the link.