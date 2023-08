(WSYR-TV) — Eleven Waters will switch to its fall breakfast and brunch menu at the end of August. Chef Amir Maleki was back in the Bridge Street kitchen giving us a preview.

Chef Maleki made croissant apple pie French toast and apple cider mimosas.

Eleven Waters is located on the ground level of Marriott Syracuse Downtown. They offer free valet parking through the Marriott.

Learn more at elevenwaters.com.