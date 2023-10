(WSYR-TV) — As a society, we are becoming more aware and more sensitive to the mental health challenges that children and teens face.

Elmcrest Children’s Center offers voluntary children’s crisis respite program to fill in the gaps when young people need more help than they can get at home, but may not need hospital-level care.

Ruth Ann Riposa, the Executive Director talked about the resources Elmcrest provides and how families can access the programs.

To learn more, visit Elmcrest’s website.