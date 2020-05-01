Emergency Dental Care During COVID-19

If you find yourself with a dental emergency during this health pandemic, don’t fret, because Cuse Emergency Dental is able to assist!

Dr. Michael Grossman says the process starts with a tele-dentistry call. From there they will assess the problematic area and then treat accordingly.

Emergencies include a tooth or teeth that are loose, knocked out, chipped or broken, as well as things like toothaches and broken or loose braces.

If you or someone needs emergency dental assistance, you can visit CuseEmergencyDental.com or call (315) 569-8843.