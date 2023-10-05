(WSYR-TV) — If you’ve ever had to call 911, you know just how crucial the job is for the person who answers the call. You can join the team as well as explore other career opportunities. The Onondaga County Department of Emergency Communications is hosting a joint recruiting event.

A number of agencies will participate including various branches of law enforcement, emergency medical services as well as Onondaga County Probation and the FBI.

You can learn about career opportunities on site.

It will be held at Onondaga Community College in the SRC Arena on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information visit the 911 Center’s website.

