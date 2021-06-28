Emmaus Ministry Hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re still interested in getting your COVID-19 vaccine there’s a vaccination clinic with a sweet incentive happening at Emmaus Ministry.  

The Road to Emmaus Ministry of Syracuse will be holding a vaccination clinic Tuesday June 29th and will be offering the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccination. People who participate will be given a free hot dog lunch along with ice cream.  

Director of the organization, Shelia Austin tells us the clinic is in collaboration with Onondaga County Health Department, Greater Evangelical Church, the Knights of Columbus Council 4114, and Gannons Ice Cream. 

You do not need a reservation for the clinic and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, you can visit EmmausMinistry.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area