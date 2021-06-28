Emmaus Ministry Hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

If you’re still interested in getting your COVID-19 vaccine there’s a vaccination clinic with a sweet incentive happening at Emmaus Ministry.

The Road to Emmaus Ministry of Syracuse will be holding a vaccination clinic Tuesday June 29th and will be offering the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccination. People who participate will be given a free hot dog lunch along with ice cream.

Director of the organization, Shelia Austin tells us the clinic is in collaboration with Onondaga County Health Department, Greater Evangelical Church, the Knights of Columbus Council 4114, and Gannons Ice Cream.

You do not need a reservation for the clinic and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, you can visit EmmausMinistry.org.