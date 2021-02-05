Emmy-Award Winning Travel Host Pens New Book

Whether you’re an armchair traveler or an adventure seeker, PBS Travel Host Joseph Rosendo has a way for everyone to take a trip without ever leaving home.

The Emmy award-winning host has penned some of his most favorite adventures to paper and is inviting everyone along for the ride.

Musings is a collection of informative, entertaining and inspirational stories about travel and life’s other enjoyable pursuits for which we all yearn. Rosendo details a touching and often-humorous journey through his own life propelled by a passionate and compassionate view of our world.

His book includes stories of his travels, along with a lifetime of reflections, travel tricks and tips on bargaining, packing, planning and more.

To read Joseph’s new book and to see more of his travels, visit him online at TravelScope.net. You can also connect with him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

