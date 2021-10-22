Emmy-Nominated CNY Writer Highlights Syracuse International Film Festival

The 18th annual Syracuse International Film Festival returns this year with a special Syracuse native highlighting the in-person event.

Emmy Nominated Writer Nick Bernardone is known for his work on AMC’s “Fear The Walking Dead,” and “The Walking Dead” and he’ll host a one-on-one opportunity for aspiring writers. The event is meant to educate and encourage others on ways to find success in the writer’s room. It’s also a way for Nick to talk more about his own experiences too.

In addition to the workshop, the festival will also host several other special features including an audition workshop with Annie Delano and a discussion with Oscar Nominated Director Bryan Buckley.

For Nick, the opportunity to share what he knows and how he worked his way into the room is something he enjoys doing. Aside from his work on various shows, Nick has created several web sketches for outlets like Marvel, NBC Digital, UCBComedy and more. Nick grew up in DeWitt and went to Jamesville DeWitt High School. He recently moved back to the area given the remote nature of the industry at the moment.

Nick’s workshop is happening on Saturday, October 23rd at Syracuse’s Redhouse Theater at 3 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include the workshop and a limited edition poster designed by local artist James P. McCampbell. There will also be a showing of one of the “Fear The Walking Dead” Episodes and “The Walking Dead Red Machete” Short followed by a Q and A with Nick.

The 18th annual Syracuse International Film Festival kicks off Friday, October 22 and runs through the 24th at the Redhouse Arts Center. For tickets and to learn more, visit SyracuseFilmFest.com.