Empire Farms Days Returns To Onondaga County

For the first time in a long time, Empire Farm Days has returned to Onondaga County.

“This event has been around for close to 100 years, and for a long time it traveled around the state” says Dave Knapp, Chairman of the Onondaga County Legislature. “Last time it was in our county, up at the Palladino Farm, was in 1987, so it’s been gone for a long time. It moved over to Seneca County, where it was for 34 years and now, we got her back. So, we’re really, really excited.”

Empire Farm Days exhibitors share information and talk with potential customers about equipment needs, the best growing practices, animal health products, and ways they can help enhance production and operational efficiency. Special events and seminars are also held.

This year’s event is being held at Palladino Farms, on Sweet Road in Pompey. The daughter of the farm’s owners also happens to be the current Onondaga County Dairy Princess.

“It’s super cool to have it the first year back for me to be able to be the Princess” says Nataila Palladino. “It’s just it’s a huge thing for my family and we’re just really excited that we get to host it again.”

Empire Farm Days is happening August 3 to 5, from 9am to 4pm daily.

The Onondaga County Health Department will be offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic all three days, administering the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

Admission to Empire Farm Days is free. Parking is $10 per car.

“Agriculture is a huge part of our community” adds Knapp. “$350 million or so in economic impact for just our county and our county is in the top ten in just about every agricultural category out there. So, you know, it’s great to have it back!”