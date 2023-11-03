(WSYR-TV) — It’s easy to give in to hopelessness when you hear a devastating medical diagnosis, but you don’t have to.

There are countless questions about Parkinson’s Disease. Marlene Reinman is the events and outreach coordinator for Empower Parkinson, and she has some answers.

Empower Parkinson, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization that began in February of 2017 as Rock Steady Boxing. They offer fifty plus classes per month, an Annual Educational Conference and social programs.

Their mission is to provide a holistic program of wellness and prevention empowering people with Parkinson disease to “fight back” to maintain their functional abilities and to age well.

Learn more at EmpowerParkinson.org.