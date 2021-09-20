“Empower Parkinson, Inc” Fights Back Against Disease with Pedaling Program

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Empower Parkinson, Inc is a non-profit organization encouraging people to fight back against Parkinson’s disease.

Empower Parkinson, Inc is hosting a pedaling class designed to build strength, joy, and community. Physical Therapist and Executive Director, Patrick VanBeveren, says that “we try to find an activity that people enjoy and stick to.” The course meets three times per week for eight weeks. 

Their annual “Living an Active Life with Parkinson’s Disease” conference is being held on Friday, October 1st from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Ramada by Wyndham Parkway. Admission is free. The conference is in-person and proof of vaccination and face masks will be required. 

To register for the spinning class or the “Living an Active Life with Parkinson’s Disease” conference, visit ParkinsonCNY.org or call (315) 466-1349. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area