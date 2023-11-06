(WSYR-TV) — Name, image and likeness are three words you hear a ton about these days in college sports, and in an effort to keep up with other programs around the country, Syracuse University has launched ‘Orange United’ to run their NIL fund.

John Katko, retired Central New York congressman, now an ABC News contributor, and a Syracuse law grad is spreading the word as board member of Orange United. He’s joined by Torrey Ball, also an SU alumni and former football player, and now the deputy athletic director for business development.

The central mission of Orange United is to gather passionate Syracuse Orange fans to show financial support for student-athletes, teams and programs.

Various membership options are available.

Learn more at OrangeUnited.com.