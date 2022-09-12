(WSYR-TV) — You may not realize how prevalent epilepsy is. One in 26 people in their lifetime develop the condition. That’s why this October, the Epilepsy Alliance of West Central New York is raising awareness with a 26-mile challenge through non-profit organization Empowering People’s Independence.

Empowering People’s Independence has over 7,000 children and adults who they support in Central New York. They offer education, networking, advocacy, family consultation, and medication assistance. EPI also hosts a sleepaway camp for children and young adults with epilepsy and seizure disorders in New York State.

Epilepsy generally affects the very young or very old, but anyone can develop epilepsy at any time during their lifetime.

While medications and other treatments help, about half of those affected will have seizures that have an effect on day-to-day life.

Participants in the 26-mile challenge have 26 days between Oct. 1 and Oct. 26 to walk, run, bike or complete 26 miles total with an activity of their choice.

EPI will host a kick-off event with a one-mile group walk on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Abbott Farms located at 3275 Cold Springs Road in Baldwinsville. The registration ticket includes an all-day pass to Abbott Farms. After the walk, participants may stay and enjoy the location’s fun seasonal attractions.

For more information on Empowering People’s Independence, visit EPINY.org.