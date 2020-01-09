Empty Walls Art Party at Schweinfurth Art Center

The Schweinfurth Art Center is in the midst of a renovation and they’re taking advantage of the empty space in a fun and interactive way.

They’re calling it an “Empty Walls Art Party” and Program Director Davana Robedee says that it’s an opportunity for artists and attendees to really work with, and appreciate the blank space.

“As a visual artist myself, we see that as a playground,” she says. “It’s an opportunity for artists to come in and experiment, take a risk, try something that’s a little more lighthearted than an exhibit and see what we can make happen,” she adds.

One of the artists making things happen in an interactive way is Lorne Covington. Lorne does a lot of visual art work in interactive immersive spaces and the Schweinfurth Art Center is no exception.

He plans to exhibit an expansion of a piece that he initially did at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications. It’s a piece that shows various climate related changes over time. The viewer is actually part of the installation and in control of what they see as they walk through the exhibit.

“It’s sort of making this an empathetic activity that you do, so that hopefully it pulls the person in and increases their engagement,” he says. “It’s also bringing this large abstract change into your personal space so that people relate to it a bit more.”

Local artist Holly Wilson will also showcase some of her work at the event. Wilson does installations with old beauty products and some will be featured within the museum. “Her installations sort of look like a disco bathroom,” Davana says. “She talks about consumerism and beauty consumerism and what are they selling us to beautify ourselves and how it becomes obsolete over time.”

“A Cast of Thousands” will play at the event and craft beer selections from “Thirsty Pub” will also be available. Photographer Chris Malloy will also be on hand and attendees can participate in photos he will be taking at the museum that night.

Schweinfurth’s Empty Walls Art Party kicks off on Friday, January 10th from 8pm to 11pm at the Center on Genesee Street in Auburn. Tickets are $10. To learn more visit SchweinfurthArtCenter.com.