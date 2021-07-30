En Garde! What It Takes To Fence Like An Olympian

The Olympics are underway in Tokyo, Japan and it’s a great time to enjoy the sports you love and maybe even taken in sporting events you don’t see every day, like fencing!

Recently, USA’s Lee Kiefer made history in Tokyo winning gold in the women’s individual foil, the United States first medal in the sport. While we aren’t in Tokyo to witness, here locally owner of the Syracuse Muskateers Fencing Center, Lubo Kalpaktchiev shows us a thing or two.

There are three types of fencing, épée, foil, and sabre. Each one has a different set of rules. The Syracuse Muskateers Fencing Center offers introductory classes, camps, and memberships for those interested in the sport.

For more information about fencing and how you can schedule a session visit, SyracuseMusketeers.org.