Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Dan Navarro, and one of the singers behind the Encanto hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is coming to Syracuse this week.

You can see Dan perform at the 443 Social Club and Lounge on Thursday, March 31st at 7 pm. Tickets start at $15, and all guests must show vaccination proof.

Navarro has a long list of achievements including writing for movies including “Coco”, “Happy Feet” and “The Lorax”. He is also credited for writing the Pat Benatar song, “We Belong”.

To learn more or to get tickets for Dan’s contact visit 443SocialClub.com and to learn more about Dan you can visit DanNavarro.com.