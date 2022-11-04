(WSYR-TV) — Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) has become a hot topic in the world of collegiate sports, but Syracuse University is putting its own twist on it. Along with NIL, SU is matching athletes with local charities in a program called “Athletes Who Care.”

Sharing details is the executive director and former SU all-American lacrosse goalie Matt Palumb.

Athletes Who Care is a non for profit organization, founded by Cliff Ensley, focused on encouraging athletes to serve the community. Along the way, the student-athletes are also gaining valuable experience in many areas, such as the impact of community service and financial literacy