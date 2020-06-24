Enhance Your Home With A Sunesta Awning From Barry Best

Vacations are being cancelled this year due to COVID-19 and because of that, many people are instead spending money on their home, adding things like pools and patios and enhancing outdoor living spaces.

At Barry Best Seamless Gutters, the word ‘gutter’ might be in their name but they offer much more than that, including a product that can cover you from the hot sun and rain.

“The awnings have really been a great addition to what we’ve been doing” says Sales Manager Roger Westcott. “This is a great way to beautify the outside and enjoy what you currently have and you know everything in the market from patio furniture to pools is on the high rise and awnings go hand-in-hand with that.”

The Sunesta retractable awnings and screens that Barry Best sells and installs are made in the USA, at a facility in Jacksonville, Florida. They also offer a lifetime warranty on the awning’s frame and moving parts.

