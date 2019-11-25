Enhance your look with CNY Cosmetics and Reconstructive Surgery

Closings
CNY Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery’s beauty team provides an inside look at some of the services that will help complement your look.

Physician Assistant Beth Phillips discussed the restorative power of platelet-rich plasma (PRP).

Physician Assistant Rosa Cannata talked about the benefits of neurotoxins, like name brand Botox.

Physician Assistant Kristyna Giancola explained fillers and the best areas to use them.

CNY Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery is located at 5898 Bridge Street in East Syracuse. Give them a call at 315-663-0112 or visit them online at https://plasticsurgeryofsyracuse.com/.

Receive 20% off skincare products and aesthetician services (excluding Fractora & Morpheus) with a toy donation during the company’s toy drive happening through December 20, 2019.

