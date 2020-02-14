Enjoy A Funny Valentine At The Syracuse Funny Bone

Closings
Make your sweetie smile this Valentine’s Day without giving them chocolates, flowers or jewelry. Take your love to a comedy show.

Performing at the Syracuse Funny Bone on Valentine’s Day comedian Jeremiah Watkins

From love jokes to far beyond that, the Kansas native guarantees the audience will be in for a great date night.

You may have seen Watkins performing sketches on Jimmy Kimmel Live or on Lights Out with David Spade.

His comedy influences include comedian Bobby Lee and Tony Hinchcliffe.

Check out Watkins performing live at the Syracuse Funny Bone inside Destiny USA, 9090 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. He has two performance Friday, February 14th at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Saturday, Februray 15th at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

To find more about Watkins online, visit his website at Jeremiahwatkins.com.

