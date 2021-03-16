Enjoy A Homemade Reuben-Style Pizza

The New York Beef Council shares a great recipe perfect for St. Patrick’s Day week: Reuben-Style Pizza.

“The recipe for this calls for deli corned beef but you can make it with leftovers, too” says Ryan Gros, known at the council as the ‘Man With A Pan.’

Here’s the recipe – enjoy!

Reuben-Style Pizza
Courtesy of Taste of Home

Ingredients

  • 1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza crust
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cheddar cheese soup, undiluted
  • 1/4 cup Thousand Island salad dressing
  • 2 cups cubed pumpernickel bread
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/2 pound sliced deli corned beef, coarsely chopped
  • 2 cups sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained
  • 1-1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°. Unroll and press dough onto bottom of a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake 6-8 minutes or until edges are lightly browned.
  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl, beat cream cheese, soup and salad dressing until blended. In another bowl, toss bread cubes with melted butter.
  • Spread cream cheese mixture over crust; top with corned beef, sauerkraut and cheese. Sprinkle with bread cubes. Bake 12-15 minutes or until crust is golden and cheese is melted.

