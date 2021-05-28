Enjoy A Hotdog from Hofmann Sausage Company This Holiday Weekend

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day American’s typically consume about seven billion hot dogs.

The favorite summer food is a staple at barbeques, backyard cookouts, tailgates, and everything in between. Hofmann Suasage Company can accommodate your needs all summer with their various options of hotdogs and condiments.

Chief Marketing Officer Rebecca Baker from Hofmann Sausage Company tells us they introduced three new relishes. From an original pickle relish, mixed pepper, and a sweet jalapeño relish consumers can spice up their hotdog.

In addition, Hofmann offers various flavors of their hotdogs including their jalapeno cheddar Franks and their traditional snappy grillers that were introduced in 1934. You’re not limited to hotdogs with Hofmann, they also offer chicken sausage that comes in 4 different flavors and a chicken potato salad that features their German mustard.

Pick up Hofmann Sausage Company products at your local grocery store, or click here to visit their website to order online.