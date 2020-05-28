Enjoy A Movie Under The Stars At The Finger Lakes Drive-In

Due to COVID-19, drive-in movie theaters have been making a comeback and here locally you can enjoy the magic of the movies under the stars. Since 1947, the Finger Lakes Drive-In has been providing socially distant entertainment in Auburn.

Marketing Representative Cristina Furlong says they have made some updates amid the coronavirus. Furlong says the drive in has been able to bring in new programming and other events to host throughout the summer.

The Finger Lakes Drive-In is located at 1064 Clark Street Road in Auburn. To learn more about showings you can learn more fingerlakesdrivein.com