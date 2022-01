Enjoy a night of mystery, food, and raffles with the ESM DECA –Mutt Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre!

The Mutt Murder Mystery, benefiting Helping Hounds Dog Rescue is in memory of teacher David Brandon. The event is set for Tuesday, January 18th at Pine Grove Middle School. It kicks off at 7 pm and tickets are $30. COVID protocols will be in place and masks must be worn at all times when not eating.

For more information and to purchase tickets you can click here.