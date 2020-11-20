Enjoy A ‘Small Business Stroll’ In Oswego This Holiday

The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce is launching a ‘Small Business Stroll’ from November 29 through December 6th. The week-long shopping event is designed to increase foot traffic and to encourage residents and visitors to shop local this holiday season.
For a complete list of participating businesses and more information, visit OswegoFultonChamber.com and click on ‘Small Business Stroll.’
