Enjoy An Evening of Entertainment at the Village of Manlius Swan Pond Soiree

You are welcome to enjoy an evening of entertainment and a movie at the Village of Manlius Swan Pond Soriee.

The free event will take place July 27th at 6 pm at the village amphitheater with a performance from CNY Jazz and then at 7 pm with SpeakDance CNY. There will be a showing of “Frozen 2” at dusk. If there is bad weather this is a rain date scheduled for Thursday, July 29. There also will be another event in August eating Papa Gallos food truck and the Syracuse Pops Chorus.

To learn more you can visit the Village of Manlius on Facebook by clicking here or by visiting them on their website, ManliusVillage.org.