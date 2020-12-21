Enjoy An Online Holiday Reunion Concert with The Dean’s List Band

The Dean Brothers have been a Central New York staple for family for a long time.  Since the family has grown over the years and they cannot perform traditional shows they are holding a musical holiday reunion online.   

The Dean’s List Band will be holding their virtual event this Tuesday December 22nd on their Facebook Page, Deans Deans List List, at 7:30pm.  The concert will feature guests Lizzy Dean, Linn Brown and the original Dean Brothers Band. Also, special guests, Dennis Brogan, Big Mike, and Santa Claus.  

For more information you can find The Dean’s List online at DeansList.Band and on Instagram.  

