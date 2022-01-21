Enjoy dinner and drinks at Heuga’s Alpine Restaurant

The skiing’s been pretty awesome this season at Song Mountain Resort in Tully. Ten trails provide just the right conditions for skiers of all ages and skill levels.

At the base of the mountain sits Heuga’s Alpine Restaurant, which is the perfect spot for those who have just finished skiing or those who just want to relax for a few minutes in between runs.

Chef Tim Dickerson says it is a fun place to eat.

“We opened last May. We’ve been doing classic American cooking with a little bit of southern and French twist.”

The current menu features burgers, sandwiches, salads and flatbreads plus entrees such as a pork chop with bourbon-apple glaze and their take on chicken riggies.

The bar at Heuga’s Alpine Restaurant serves a variety of beers and mixed drinks.

Click here to visit Heuga’s Alpine Restaurant’s website.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday each week. Friday and Saturday nights patrons can enjoy live music as local bands play inside the restaurant.

SkiCNY operates Song and nearby Labrador Mountain, which offers over 20 trails of skiing, including 17 lighted trails for night skiing. To learn more about both of them and to see the latest conditions and trail information, click here to check out SkiCNY online.