A CNY fitness studio needs your help this weekend, to raise money for Syracuse’s Police Athletic League.

The Syracuse Police Athletic/Activities League is a youth development program that brings youth and cops together in a non-law enforcement setting. Fight Room Fitness is hosting Donuts and Dumbbells to support the cause on July 24th from 8-10 am in their parking lot on West Genesee Street in Syracuse.

For more information about Flight Room Syracuse — check out their website at SweatFR.com.