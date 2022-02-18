There is so much to see and do at the Museum of Science and Technology that it may be the perfect family friendly excursion to enjoy during winter break.

President Lauren Kochian says that all new exhibits line the museum with so much to explore.

“If you haven’t been to the museum in a while, three’s a lot of great new exhibits,” she says. “Every day we have something different … so there are all new exhibits that kids can try.”

Kids can choose from a slew of activities including the Wonderful World of Butterflies, a new model gallery as well as surgical theater virtual reality sessions, a special black history display and Space Fest too.

“For the most part every day is the same but a few times a day we’ll have different activities and and we will also host host special daily events too,” Kochian adds.

The MOST is a chartered educational institution by the state of New York and follows guidance based on New York State school systems. As of now, mask mandates are still in place.

The MOST is open every day for February break starting Friday February 18th through Sunday February 27th from 9:30am to 5pm. All activities are free with museum admission. To learn more about all the fun happening at the MOST during winter break visit MOST.org/February-break-week.