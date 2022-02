With February break upon us here in Central New York the Fairmount Community Library has events for families to enjoy!

Bundle up the kids and have them experience”The Snowy Day Storywalk” in Camillus Park. The walk starts February 18th and runs through March 20th and follows the book, The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats. Registration is required.

For a full list of events and to register you can visit, FairmountLibrary.org.