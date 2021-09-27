Enjoy Food, Film, Fireworks, and Wonder At Hospice’s Biggest Fundraiser of the Year

Experience food, fireworks, and more with Hospice of CNY and Hospice of the Finger Lakes’ biggest fundraiser of the year.

Hospice of CNY has shifted their annual September Song gala to a drive-in movie event. You can take part in “A Night of a Million Dreams on Friday, October 8th at the NBT Bank Stadium lot in Syracuse.

The event will kick off at 6 pm with a VIP Hour including early access to their food truck line-up, parking spaces, and a performance from the artists of CirqOvation. They will be screening “The Greatest Showman” starting at 8:15 followed by fireworks at 10 pm.

The cost is $100 per car and includes film and all entertainment, two fleece blankets and up to four containers of popcorn will also be available per car. Tickets will not be sold at the door and will end on October 7th.

